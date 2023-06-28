Detroit Lions’ biggest NFL Draft steal was selected in the 22nd Round!

In the annals of Detroit Lions history, there have been numerous tales of triumph and heartbreak, of draft day steals and busts that haunt the franchise to this day. Yet buried deep within the dusty pages of NFL lore lies a story so remarkable, so astonishing, that it defies all conventional wisdom. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to a player that most fans have probably never heard of, a man who proved that greatness can emerge from the unlikeliest of sources. That player is DB Jim David.

Never did the Detroit Lions get away with a bigger NFL Draft steal than when they grabbed Jim David out of Colorado State in the 22nd round (261st overall) of the 1952 NFL Draft. No, your eyes did not just fail you. Yes, we are talking about a player who was selected in the 22nd round! In the era when the draft boasted a staggering 30 rounds, the Lions unearthed a gem amidst the sea of overlooked talent. David, a man whose name may not resonate with the casual football enthusiast, went on to etch his name in Lions history with an awe-inspiring career that would leave opponents trembling and fans roaring.

The Devastating Defensive Backfield

David's arrival in Detroit was the catalyst for the formation of one of the most devastating defensive backfields the game has ever witnessed. Joined by future Hall-of-Famers Yale Lary and Jack Christiansen, this triumvirate of defensive prowess struck fear into the hearts of quarterbacks across the league. They were an impenetrable force, a three-headed monster that devoured offenses with unmatched ferocity.

The Hatchet Strikes

Despite his modest stature, David swiftly earned a reputation as a hard-hitting force to be reckoned with. Standing at a mere 170 pounds, he possessed a spirit and tenacity that belied his physical dimensions. Opposing players soon found out that underestimating this pocket-sized dynamo was a grave mistake.

It was during the fateful year of 1953 that David etched his name in the annals of gridiron folklore. In consecutive games, he delivered punishing blows that reverberated throughout the league. First, he sent legendary quarterback Y.A. Tittle sprawling to the turf, leaving him dazed and battered. Then, without skipping a beat, David turned his sights on the formidable Tom Fears, another future Hall of Famer. The result was the same – Fears found himself gasping for air as David's ferocity left an indelible mark.

The Legacy of a Ball-Hawking Hero

David's impact extended beyond bone-jarring hits. He possessed an uncanny ability to read quarterbacks' intentions, a sixth sense that allowed him to haunt their dreams. His career interception total, which places him fifth on the Lions' all-time list, is a testament to his remarkable instincts and ball-hawking skills. When the chips were down, and victory hung in the balance, David's presence on the field was an unspoken guarantee of hope.

A Champion in Every Sense

And let us not forget the ultimate measure of success in football: championships. David was an integral part of all three of Detroit's NFL Championships in the 1950s. He played a pivotal role in bringing glory to a franchise that had long yearned for the taste of triumph. The Lions' triumphs in '52, '53, and '57 stand as a testament to the immeasurable contributions made by this unsung hero.

Bottom Line: Remembering a Forgotten Legend

So, Lons' fans, the next time you find yourself engaged in a discussion about the Detroit Lions' greatest draft steals, remember the name of a man whose exploits have too often been consigned to the shadows of history. Remember the 22nd-round steal, the diminutive dynamo who terrorized quarterbacks and etched his name alongside the legends. Remember the name, Jim David.