Detroit Lions biggest offseason goal is crucial to future success

The offseason is officially upon us and though the new NFL league year does not technically begin for another month, you can bet that NFL general managers have already begun looking at how they can improve their roster for the 2022 season.

For the Detroit Lions, their biggest offseason goal is a no-brainer and it is highlighted by Eric Woodyard in ESPN’s Early NFL Power Rankings for 2022.

The Lions’ biggest offseason goal is simple, “find more playmakers.”

After watching the NFL Playoffs, it was very apparent that the biggest difference between the haves and the have nots of the league is one of them has multiple playmakers on both sides of the ball and the other does not.

For the Lions to get to the point where they are competing for Super Bowls, they absolutely must add as many playmakers as they can.

Here is what Woodyard has to say about the Lions, who come in at No. 30 in the Early NFL Power Rankings put out by ESPN.

2021 record: 3-13-1

Offseason in three or fewer words: Find more playmakers

Even with a 3-13-1 record this past season, there’s no question that coach Dan Campbell is establishing a hard-nosed culture in Detroit with guys who play hard until the end. However, if the Lions want to see it actually come to fruition on the field, they desperately need to find playmakers, not only in the NFL draft but also through free agency. The Detroit market is a tough sell for most players, based on the cold weather, past history and the lack of success, but GM Brad Holmes has an eye for talent, and he will need to hit on some talented guys, on both sides of the ball, who can flat out ball. — Eric Woodyard