The Detroit Lions made some BOLD moves in the 2023 NFL Draft that will impact multiple positions, but there is no question about it that QB Jared Goff is the biggest winner. Despite having the opportunity to draft a new quarterback, the Lions chose to bolster their offense with RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta. While the Lions did draft Hendon Hooker in the third round, he is unlikely to challenge Goff for the starting job for at least a couple of years. With preliminary talks already underway for a contract extension, it seems that Goff is poised to remain the Lions' quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Detroit Lions Biggest Winner from 2023 NFL Draft

The Lions' decision to pass on a new quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft is significant, as it shows a commitment to Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future. This move could pay dividends in the coming years if Goff is able to perform at a high level with the help of his new offensive weapons. If Brad Holmes was not ultra-confident that Goff will play extremely well moving forward, he surely would have tried to move up as far as possible to snag at QB in the draft. That fact that he did not do that is writing on the wall that it is just a matter of time before Goff signs a mega-extension with the Lions.

Bottom Line – Lions Show Confidence in Goff and Build a Stronger Offense

The Lions made some bold moves in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it appears that they are building a strong team for the future. By reinforcing their offense with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, and showing faith in quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions are setting themselves up for potential success in the coming seasons. While it remains to be seen how these moves will pan out on the field, the Lions have certainly created a sense of optimism and excitement among fans and even national experts such as Peter King, who ranked the Lions very high in his latest NFL Power Rankings.