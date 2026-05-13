Detroit Lions Sign Blake Miller: Contract Details Released

The Detroit Lions have officially locked up their entire 2026 NFL Draft class.

On Tuesday, the team announced that first-round pick Blake Miller has signed his rookie contract, making him the final member of Detroit’s seven-player draft class to officially put pen to paper.

While the Lions did not publicly release the financial details of the contract, Spotrac projects Miller’s rookie deal to be worth approximately $21.87 million over four years. Because he was selected in the first round, Detroit will also hold a fifth-year option on the former Clemson offensive tackle.

Miller was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is expected to play a major role in Detroit’s offensive line transition moving forward.

The Lions entered the offseason looking to reshape portions of their offensive front while also getting younger in key areas. General manager Brad Holmes has repeatedly emphasized improving depth and long-term stability in the trenches, and Miller figures to be a huge part of that vision.

The former Clemson standout arrives in Detroit with an impressive college résumé that includes durability, leadership, and consistency. He started 54 consecutive games during his collegiate career and was viewed by many analysts as one of the safest offensive line prospects in the draft.

Detroit had already agreed to deals with its other six draft picks earlier this week, including Derrick Moore, Jimmy Rolder, Keith Abney, Kendrick Law, Skyler Gill-Howard, and Tyre West.

With Miller now officially signed, the Lions have finalized contracts for their entire 2026 rookie class before summer activities ramp up later this offseason.

The Bottom Line

Blake Miller was viewed as one of the most “NFL-ready” offensive linemen in the 2026 draft, and the Lions clearly see him as a foundational piece moving forward. Now officially under contract, Detroit’s entire rookie class is locked in and ready to get to work.