Detroit Lions’ ‘Blueprint’ to Success: How Brad Holmes’ First Draft Changed Everything

When Brad Holmes was named the Detroit Lions general manager in 2021, there was no denying the team was in a serious rebuild. The roster was depleted, and expectations for the immediate future were modest. But Holmes, working in tandem with head coach Dan Campbell, saw an opportunity to build something lasting.

Holmes’ first draft would become the foundation of the Lions’ future, and in an exclusive interview with Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press, he detailed how those early selections paved the way for a dramatic transformation. “We weren’t just picking players. We were selecting the kinds of people who could change the culture of the team,” Holmes explained.

Penei Sewell: The Cornerstone of the New Lions

The pick that started it all? Penei Sewell, the offensive lineman from Oregon. In an era where teams tend to over-prioritize skill players, Holmes went with the blue-chip lineman, securing the offensive line for years to come. It was a decision that not only stabilized the Lions' front five but also set the tone for the kind of team Holmes envisioned: physical, tough, and hardworking.

“Penei wasn’t just a draft pick. He’s a leader. We knew we needed someone who could not only block but inspire,” Holmes said to the Free Press. And inspire Sewell did. His leadership both on and off the field quickly became a driving force for the team, helping instill the work ethic that defines the current Lions roster.

Building a Culture of Toughness and Resilience

But it wasn’t just Sewell. The Lions’ 2021 draft also included Amon-Ra St. Brown, who emerged as one of the most reliable and explosive young receivers in the league. After Sewell, St. Brown was arguably the most important pick, adding a dynamic presence to the offense and exemplifying the grit Holmes wanted to instill.

In fact, Holmes believes that draft class as a whole laid the foundation for the Lions’ identity — not just through skill, but through character. “We were looking for players who fit our culture. Tough, smart, relentless. Guys who weren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and work,” he said.

It didn’t stop with Sewell and St. Brown. The Lions also grabbed a solid defensive haul with picks like linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive tackle Alim McNeill. These weren’t just talent-based decisions; they were deliberate moves to craft a defensive front that embodied the same toughness that would define the entire team.

The Struggles of a Rebuild: The Growing Pains

Despite the solid selections, the results weren’t immediate. The Lions limped through a 3-13-1 record in their first year under Holmes and Campbell, but it was evident that the pieces were being put in place. The culture was starting to form, even if the wins didn’t always follow.

Holmes reflected on the struggles: “We knew we were in for a tough year. But you could see the foundation starting to take shape. Players were buying into the vision, even if the wins weren’t showing up yet.”

The 2022 Draft: The Snowball Effect

After a rocky 2021, Holmes and Campbell hit another home run with the 2022 draft, securing key players like Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams. However, it’s clear that it was the groundwork laid in 2021 that enabled the Lions to make such a massive leap in 2024. Without the core set by Sewell and St. Brown, these later picks wouldn’t have had the same impact.

From Rebuild to Contenders: The Lions’ 2024 Success

Now, in 2024, the Lions stand atop the NFC with a 15-2 record and a second consecutive NFC North title. It’s a meteoric rise that many didn’t foresee just a few short years ago. But with Sewell anchoring the offensive line, St. Brown lighting up the passing game, and key players like Hutchinson, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Jack Campbell on defense, it’s clear that Brad Holmes’ vision was spot on.

“It’s all part of what we’ve built here,” Holmes said. “The culture, the leadership, the guys we’ve drafted — it’s all coming together. And now, after four seasons, we’re seeing the results.”

The Bottom Line: Brad Holmes’ Bold Moves Paid Off

Holmes’ first draft was about more than just filling spots on a roster — it was about changing the course of a franchise. The picks of Sewell, St. Brown, and others laid the groundwork for the Lions’ dominance in 2024. Now, the franchise is reaping the rewards of that vision. Brad Holmes’ bold moves not only revitalized the Lions, but they set the stage for a future filled with promise.