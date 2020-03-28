Have the Detroit Lions been bluffing leading up to NFL Draft?

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books and now the talk is heating back up about what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

One thought is that the Lions are considering selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Well, according to a report from Benjamin Albright, which came out during the NFL Scouting Combine, the Lions have no intention of selecting any quarterback at No. 3 and they have simply been leaking information to attempt to generate interest from other teams.

There has been plenty of talk about the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions possibly selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, sources at the NFL Combine tell PFN Insider Ben Albright that both the Redskins and Lions see an opportunity to potentially trade down with a QB-needy team (such as the Dolphins or Chargers), multiply their picks, and still get top talent. Neither are interested in drafting a quarterback but are leaking this information to try to generate interest.

Nation, do you believe the Lions have been bluffing? Do you think the Lions are considering selecting a QB with the No. 3 overall pick?