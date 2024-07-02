in Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Boast NFL’s Top Offensive Line

Detroit Lions’ Offensive Line Ranked Best in NFL by PFF

The Detroit Lions’ offensive line has been ranked No. 1 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus for 2024, highlighting the stellar performances of key players like Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow.

In their ranking, PFF noted, “When healthy, the Lions’ offensive line was arguably the best unit in the NFL last season. Right tackle Penei Sewell was the league’s highest-graded offensive lineman, and Frank Ragnow earned the top spot among centers.”

Key Acquisitions and Stability

Despite losing left guard Jonah Jackson in free agency, the Lions bolstered their lineup by acquiring veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler, who ranked 15th in PFF grade among guards in 2023. Graham Glasgow also returns for another season, providing stability after a solid 2023 performance.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley commented on the offseason, emphasizing the importance of training camp for unit cohesion. “We’ll really get it when training camp comes up front, when the pads go on. We like to joke around this is like being in underwear for us up front, D-line, and O-line, it’s tough. That’s when we’re gonna join, get it,” Fraley said. He further expressed the significance of Kevin Zeitler’s adaptation to the team’s communication style.

Building on Strengths for 2024

The Lions look to build on their strengths as they move into the 2024 season with an impressive offensive line that sets a strong foundation for the team’s success.

