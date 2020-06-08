Detroit Lions’ Bob Quinn gets little love in NFL GM rankings

When it comes to being a good NFL general manager, Bob Quinn of the Detroit Lions has failed to live up to the requirements. Those requirements include (but are not limited to) building a solid roster via the NFL Draft, trading, signing free agents, and bringing in a solid head coach. Unfortunately, Quinn has been sub-par in those areas and though there have been moments of brightness, his overall report card is pretty ugly.

But where does Quinn rank compared to his fellow general managers across the league?

Well, according to The Score, Quinn comes in at No. 25 out of 32, which actually is a bit higher than I would have thought.

Here is what The Score has to say about Quinn:

Matthew Stafford’s contract, which was the highest in league history when it was signed in 2017, now offers good value for a top-tier quarterback. However, despite possessing a franchise signal-caller, Quinn hasn’t been able to build a strong roster around him. Granted, the offensive line has improved, and landing wideout Kenny Golladay in the third round in 2017 was a steal. But some of Detroit’s questionable decisions include using the eighth overall pick on tight end T.J. Hockenson and signing Trey Flowers to a $90-million deal. The Lions are 9-22-1 under coach Matt Patricia.

Now, as much as I think Quinn is worthless as a general manager, he has done one thing right and that is keeping Matthew Stafford around and surrounding him with solid talent.

With a healthy Stafford, the Lions have one of the top offenses in the NFL. The question is, can the defense at least be formidable enough to give them a chance at beating good teams and competing for an NFC North crown.