The Detroit Lions are facing an enormous challenge following the devastating injury to All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell, and one intriguing name has surfaced as a possible solution: Bobby Wagner.

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The 36-year-old former All-Pro remains available in free agency, and with Detroit trying to keep its Super Bowl aspirations alive, adding an experienced veteran could be worth considering.

According to Dharya Sharma of Athlon Sports, Wagner is among three veteran defenders the Lions could potentially sign following the NFL trade deadline. While there has been no indication that Detroit has contacted Wagner, his experience and production make him an interesting option for general manager Brad Holmes.

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bobby Wagner Could Help Fill Massive Void

The Lions are currently without Campbell, who suffered a frightening neck injury during Detroit’s Nov. 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit officially placed Campbell on injured reserve on Nov. 7, leaving defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard without one of his most important players. Campbell had recorded 57 tackles through seven games before suffering the injury.

What Bobby Wagner Would Bring to the Detroit Lions

Wagner, meanwhile, has built a remarkable NFL career and continued producing at a high level during the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders.

According to CBS Sports, Wagner finished last season with the following numbers:

162 total tackles

4.5 sacks

2 interceptions

4 passes defended

17 games played

Those numbers are impressive for any linebacker, let alone someone approaching his late 30s. Wagner has also spent much of his career calling defensive signals, making his leadership another potential asset for Detroit.

Would Brad Holmes Consider Adding Wagner?

The Lions have already made adjustments to their linebacker group, with Malcolm Rodriguez taking on a significantly larger role during Detroit’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

However, losing a player of Campbell’s caliber creates challenges that go beyond the box score. His ability to organize the defense, communicate assignments and make plays all over the field is difficult to replace.

Wagner certainly would not be a long-term replacement for Campbell, and his age raises legitimate questions about how much he has left in the tank. Still, bringing in a proven veteran for the remainder of the season could provide Detroit with additional depth and experience.

For now, the Lions’ priority remains supporting Campbell throughout his recovery, rather than rushing him back onto the football field. The organization has repeatedly emphasized that his health comes before anything football-related.

No Reports of a Lions Pursuit

With Detroit sitting at 6-2 and preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, Holmes must also determine whether the current linebacker group can handle the workload moving forward.

Wagner remains an intriguing possibility, but it is important to distinguish that possibility from an actual pursuit. There have been no credible reports indicating that the Lions are negotiating with the veteran linebacker.

Still, for a team with championship aspirations and a defense missing one of its most important players, exploring every available option would make sense.

Would you like to see the Detroit Lions sign Bobby Wagner?