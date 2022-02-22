Detroit Lions bolster defensive line in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Daniel Jeremiah has released his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and he has the Detroit Lions bolstering their defensive line.

With the No. 2 overall pick, Jeremiah has the Lions selecting EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan, and with the No. 32 pick, he has them landing DT Jordan Davis out of Georgia.

Here is what Jeremiah has to say about each pick.

Aidan Hutchinson – EDGE – Michigan

Hutchinson is a natural fit for the Lions as they continue their rebuild. He is my top-rated player in the draft.

Jordan Davis – DL – Georgia

The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.

Click here to check out the rest of Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0.