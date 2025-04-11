Detroit Lions Bolster Offensive and Defensive Lines in 3-Round Mock Draft from The Athletic

We’re in the thick of the draft season, and with the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, is dropping their latest mock draft. But every once in a while, one stands out — and Nick Baumgardner’s latest three-round mock for The Athletic does just that. His latest projection gives Detroit a solid haul across the offensive and defensive lines.
Round 1, Pick 28: Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas
A college tackle with the tools to move inside, Kelvin Banks could slide in at guard and eventually grow into a long-term solution next to Penei Sewell. With uncertainty surrounding the guard position, this pick is all about future-proofing the offensive line.
Round 2, Pick 60: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Tuimoloau fits Detroit’s mold for a physical, high-motor defensive end. He’s not going to lead the league in sacks, but he will set the edge, stop the run, and bring steady effort — just the kind of no-fluff player the Lions love.
Round 3, Pick 102: Josaiah Stewart, Edge, Michigan
A second edge rusher? Absolutely. The Lions doubled up at corner last year and could easily do the same here. Stewart, a Michigan product, complements Tuimoloau’s size and brings some hometown flavor to the pass rush unit.
Bottom Line
Baumgardner’s mock hits all the right notes: line-of-scrimmage talent, scheme fits, and positional flexibility. It’s a realistic draft scenario that strengthens the roster where it matters most — up front.
If the Lions walk away with this trio, they’ll be tougher, deeper, and more versatile in the trenches — and that’s exactly how Brad Holmes likes it.