Detroit Lions Bolster Strength in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

This is a player who has not been linked to the Lions in many (if any) NFL mock drafts.

After a strong 2024 campaign, the Detroit Lions are set to pick at No. 28 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether they stick with that selection or if GM Brad Holmes decides to move up or down remains to be seen and will only be revealed on draft night. For now, all the talk surrounds which player the Lions could target if they hold firm at No. 28. On Monday, Mike Tannenbaum dropped his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and in it, he has Detroit adding even more depth to one of their strongest areas.

Detroit Lions Select Malaki Starks With No. 28 Pick

Mike Tannenbaum has the Lions selecting S Malaki Starks out of Georgia with the No. 28 pick. Here is what Tannenbaum wrote about the pick:

This would be a classic Detroit pick — productive player with versatility from a big school. The Lions do have Brian Branch and Kerby

Joseph patrolling the third level at safety, so Starks could sink down over the slot for now; he occasionally played there at Georgia. And after all the injuries we saw in Detroit last season, giving the defense more options wouldn’t be the worst move. Starks had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups over three college seasons.

Bottom Line

The Lions are already loaded with talent in the secondary, but adding a player like Malaki Starks would give them even more flexibility and depth — something that proved critical during last year’s injury struggles. Brad Holmes has made a habit of finding smart, high-upside picks, and if Starks is the choice at No. 28, it’s another move that could help push this defense to the next level.