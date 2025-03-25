Detroit Lions Bolster Strength in Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

This is a player who has not been linked to the Lions in many (if any) NFL mock drafts.

After a strong 2024 campaign, the Detroit Lions are set to pick at No. 28 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether they stick with that selection or if GM Brad Holmes decides to move up or down remains to be seen and will only be revealed on draft night. For now, all the talk surrounds which player the Lions could target if they hold firm at No. 28. On Monday, Mike Tannenbaum dropped his latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, and in it, he has Detroit adding even more depth to one of their strongest areas.

Detroit Lions Draft

Detroit Lions Select Malaki Starks With No. 28 Pick

Mike Tannenbaum has the Lions selecting S Malaki Starks out of Georgia with the No. 28 pick. Here is what Tannenbaum wrote about the pick:

This would be a classic Detroit pick — productive player with versatility from a big school. The Lions do have Brian Branch and Kerby 

Joseph patrolling the third level at safety, so Starks could sink down over the slot for now; he occasionally played there at Georgia. And after all the injuries we saw in Detroit last season, giving the defense more options wouldn’t be the worst move. Starks had six interceptions and 15 pass breakups over three college seasons.

Bottom Line

The Lions are already loaded with talent in the secondary, but adding a player like Malaki Starks would give them even more flexibility and depth — something that proved critical during last year’s injury struggles. Brad Holmes has made a habit of finding smart, high-upside picks, and if Starks is the choice at No. 28, it’s another move that could help push this defense to the next level.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Comerica Park Pepsi Colachup Comerica Park takes on different look for Miguel Cabrera's final game
Detroit Tigers Change Scoreboard for 2025 Season [Photo]