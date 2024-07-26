in Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Boost Defense by Signing Ex-Commanders Lineman

180 Views

The Detroit Lions have officially signed ex-Washington Commanders’ defensive lineman David Bada

The Detroit Lions have announced the addition of defensive lineman David Bada, formerly with the Washington Commanders, on Thursday afternoon. Bada, 29, is signed through the NFL’s International Pathway Program, and thus does not count against the team’s 90-man roster limit.

The German-born player, with Ghanaian roots, has established a diverse football career, having played for the Munich Cowboys, Ingolstadt Dukes, and Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in the German Football League before entering the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He was subsequently assigned to the Commanders in 2020 and spent the season on their practice squad.

Michael Badgley 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 293 pounds, Bada was promoted to the Commanders’ active roster in December 2022. However, his trajectory was hindered when he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a triceps tear during practice in August 2023. Throughout his career, he has recorded two tackles in official games.

The Detroit Lions look to bolster their defensive line depth as players like DJ Reader continue to recover from injuries, and both Brodric Martin and Levi Onwuzurike vie for increased playing time in camp.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Michael Badgley 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

Detroit Lions Kicker Badgley Suffers Major Injury