Detroit Lions Boost Defense by Signing Ex-Commanders Lineman

The Detroit Lions have officially signed ex-Washington Commanders’ defensive lineman David Bada

The Detroit Lions have announced the addition of defensive lineman David Bada, formerly with the Washington Commanders, on Thursday afternoon. Bada, 29, is signed through the NFL’s International Pathway Program, and thus does not count against the team’s 90-man roster limit.

#Lions have signed DL David Bada.



Bada is exempt from the 90-man roster as part of the International Pathway Program. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 25, 2024

The German-born player, with Ghanaian roots, has established a diverse football career, having played for the Munich Cowboys, Ingolstadt Dukes, and Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in the German Football League before entering the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He was subsequently assigned to the Commanders in 2020 and spent the season on their practice squad.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 293 pounds, Bada was promoted to the Commanders’ active roster in December 2022. However, his trajectory was hindered when he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a triceps tear during practice in August 2023. Throughout his career, he has recorded two tackles in official games.

The Detroit Lions look to bolster their defensive line depth as players like DJ Reader continue to recover from injuries, and both Brodric Martin and Levi Onwuzurike vie for increased playing time in camp.