Detroit Lions bottom of the league ‘continuity’ ranking could be a good thing

Updated:
By Arnold Powell

When it comes to NFL year-to-year roster turnover, every single team in the league is affected. For some teams that proves to be a good thing and for others, it knocks them down a peg from the previous season.

In a piece recently published by ESPN, they rank every team in the NFL based on continuity, and the Detroit Lions come in at No. 27 in the league with just 68.7% snaps returning.

Here is how ESPN broke down the Lions’ team continuity heading into the 2020 season.

27. Detroit Lions: 68.7% snaps returning

Offensive snaps returning: 78.8% (14th)
Defensive snaps returning: 59.3% (29th)
Starters returning: 16 (9 offense, 5 defense, 2 special teams)

Non-coordinator assistants returning: 11 of 17
Coordinators returning: 1 of 3 (Darrell Bevell, OC)
Starting QB: Matthew Stafford, 12th year
Head coach: Matt Patricia, 3rd year (9-22)

What it means: The Lions have one of the better offensive groups in the league as long as Stafford & Co. stay healthy. There are questions on defense, but the lack of continuity could be misleading. Detroit brought in three potential starters (Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins and Duron Harmon) from New England, where Collins and Harmon played under Patricia, and Shelton is expected to have a similar role. Their transition should be smoother than it would be for a typical free agent. — Michael Rothstein

In my opinion, the fact that 9 of 11 players return on the Lions offense is perfection as they were one of the best units in the NFL in 2019, prior to losing Matthew Stafford for the second half of the season.

I also believe that the Lions only returning 5 of 11 players on the defensive side of the ball (59.3% of the snaps) is actually a good thing. You see, the Lions defense was absolutely horrendous in 2019 and some fat needed to be trimmed. Though I think Bob Quinn could have done a better job in the offseason to bolster one of the best units in the league, I do think the defense will be better in 2020. Addition by subtraction, then more addition, baby!

