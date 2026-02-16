Detroit Lions Could Capitalize on Dolphins Releasing Bradley Chubb

The Detroit Lions don’t usually chase headlines in free agency, and that’s exactly why Bradley Chubb is interesting.

With the Miami Dolphins officially moving on from the former Pro Bowl edge rusher, Detroit suddenly has an opportunity to explore a move that fits Brad Holmes’ actual philosophy: buy low on proven talent, manage risk, and let the culture do the rest.

This isn’t about chasing the name.

It’s about whether the Lions can weaponize the circumstances.

The Resume Is Still There

Chubb’s career arc is complicated, but the production hasn’t disappeared.

After missing the entire 2024 season due to a devastating knee injury (ACL, meniscus, and patellar tendon), Chubb came back in 2025 and played all 17 games, finishing with 8.5 sacks, the most on Miami’s roster.

That matters.

Even more telling? Opposing offenses treated him like a threat anyway:

Double-teamed on 23.1% of his pass rushes (a career high)

(a career high) Posted a 10.5% pressure rate, the third-best of his career

The sack total wasn’t elite, but the attention he commanded absolutely was.

Why Miami Let Him Go (And Why Detroit Can Pounce)

This move isn’t about performance — it’s about math and timing.

Chubb was scheduled to carry a $31 million cap hit in 2026, turns 30 in June, and has now torn the ACL in both knees during his NFL career. For a rebuilding Dolphins team, that’s an easy (if painful) decision.

For Detroit? That contract is gone.

What’s left is a player who:

Has two double-digit sack seasons on his résumé

Just proved he can stay healthy for a full season post-injury

Was a team captain and locker-room leader

and Won Miami’s local media “Good Guy” award for professionalism

That checks a lot of Lions boxes.

The Fit in Detroit’s Defense

The Lions don’t need Bradley Chubb to be the guy.

They need him to be a guy defenses still fear.

Detroit already has a cornerstone edge presence, but what they’ve lacked at times is consistent pressure from the opposite side — especially someone who forces protections to slide and opens lanes for others.

Even in a reduced role, Chubb’s ability to:

Absorb double teams

Collapse pockets

Win with power and length

…would immediately upgrade Detroit’s pass rush rotation.

And in a system that prioritizes effort, physicality, and accountability? His leadership profile fits seamlessly.

The Risk Is Obvious — And That’s the Point

Yes, there’s risk.

Two major knee injuries

Declining pass-rush win rate (7.8% in 2025)

Age 30 season approaching

But this is exactly why the Lions should be interested now, not two years ago.

Detroit wouldn’t be paying for the Broncos version of Chubb.

They’d be paying for the post-hype, post-contract, prove-it version — likely on a short-term deal with incentives.

That’s the Brad Holmes sweet spot.

Final Thought

The Lions don’t need to overextend.

They don’t need to promise anything.

They just need to make the call.

If Bradley Chubb is willing to bet on himself — and on a contender — Detroit should absolutely be one of the teams on the other end of that phone.

Sometimes the smartest moves aren’t loud.

They’re just timed perfectly.