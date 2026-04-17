Detroit Lions Planning Extensions for Key Young Stars

The Detroit Lions have made one thing clear over the past few years, they take care of their own.

And it sounds like that approach isn’t changing anytime soon.

Team president Rod Wood recently offered insight into the organization’s mindset when it comes to extending young talent, specifically mentioning Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta.

Extensions Could Come Sooner Than Expected

Speaking at a pre-draft event, Wood suggested the Lions aren’t necessarily waiting for either player to return to the field before exploring long-term deals.

“Once we get an assessment of how they’re doing, it doesn’t mean they have to play before we would do an extension,” Wood said via the Detroit Free Press. “We had a similar situation with Hutch a couple years ago, with him coming off his injury, and we were in active discussions with him beginning in training camp but it took some time because it’s a big deal. These may take time cause they’re big deals, not because of the injury.”

That’s a notable stance.

Both players are currently working their way back from injury, but the Lions appear comfortable moving forward with contract talks based on the bigger picture, not just short-term availability.

Health Matters—But It’s Not the Only Factor

Wood made it clear that health will be part of the evaluation, but it won’t be the deciding factor.

“But, we’ll look at their health and that’ll be factored into how we approach it but the plan is now to try and keep all these guys that we’ve drafted.”

That line says a lot.

Detroit isn’t just trying to build a contender, they’re trying to sustain one by keeping their core intact.

A Philosophy That’s Already Paying Off

The Lions have built their roster through the draft, and more importantly, they’ve shown a willingness to reward those players early.

Wood didn’t shy away from pointing that out.

“You talk about free agency and trades, every team says they want to draft well, develop their guys and re-sign them, and we’re one of the only teams that is doing that. And generally, we’ve re-signed guys a little early, which means we’ve got them done and got that behind us and generally got it at a decent pay scale, relative to what it might have been had you waited a year to get it done.”

It’s a strategy that has helped Detroit avoid bidding wars, and lock in key contributors before their value spikes.

What This Means Moving Forward

There’s no guarantee deals for Branch or LaPorta get done before the draft.

But the message is clear:

The Lions are already thinking ahead.

Both players have been integral parts of Detroit’s rise, and the organization appears committed to making sure they remain part of the long-term plan.