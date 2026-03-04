The Perfect Replacement for David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions’ backfield looks very different after the trade that sent David Montgomery to Houston. While Jahmyr Gibbs remains one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL, the move leaves Detroit without the physical, between-the-tackles runner who helped form one of the league’s best running back duos.

If the Lions are looking for a player who could step into that role, Brian Robinson Jr. may be one of the most logical fits.

Why Brian Robinson Jr. Makes Sense for Detroit

Robinson has built his NFL reputation as a powerful, downhill runner, the exact style that complemented Gibbs so effectively in Detroit’s offense.

During his career, Robinson has often been part of a tandem backfield. While he served as a feature back at times early in his career with Washington, he most recently operated as a complementary option behind Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco.

That experience working in a shared backfield could make him a natural pairing with Gibbs in Detroit.

A Proven Power Runner

Over four NFL seasons, Robinson has quietly produced solid numbers:

662 career carries

2,729 rushing yards

4.1 yards per carry

Those numbers reflect the type of reliability teams look for when they need a physical runner to handle early downs, short-yardage situations, and late-game clock control.

For the Lions, that role previously belonged to Montgomery.

Robinson may not replicate Montgomery’s exact production, but stylistically he checks many of the same boxes.

An Affordable Option

Another reason Robinson could appeal to Detroit is his projected cost.

According to Spotrac, Robinson is projected to land a one-year contract worth approximately $3,073,758. That type of deal would make him an extremely affordable addition for a Lions team that has shown a preference for value signings rather than splashy free-agent spending.

Instead of committing long-term money at running back, Detroit could add Robinson on a short-term deal while continuing to rely on Gibbs as the centerpiece of the backfield.

A Familiar Lions Formula

Pairing a speed back with a power back has become a signature element of Detroit’s offense under Dan Campbell. Gibbs provides the explosiveness, receiving ability, and home-run potential, while the second back handles the tough yards and keeps defenses honest.

Robinson fits that blueprint perfectly.

If the Lions decide to add a veteran runner this offseason, Robinson may be one of the cleanest and most affordable solutions available.

And if Detroit wants to keep its offense balanced without overpaying in free agency, he might just be the perfect replacement for David Montgomery.