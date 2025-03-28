Detroit Lions Bring Back Familiar Face for 2025 Season

The Detroit Lions have retained a familiar face on their offensive line, re-signing veteran lineman Kayode Awosika ahead of the 2025 season.

Awosika, 25, has suited up in 26 games over the past two years in Detroit, offering valuable versatility and depth across the line. In 2024, he appeared in 11 games and started two, but eventually lost ground in the rotation to Christian Mahogany, who impressed late in the season and earned multiple starts.

While contract details have not been disclosed, Awosika’s return strengthens a Lions offensive front that values continuity and flexibility. With uncertainty still lingering at guard, especially following the departure of Kevin Zeitler, Awosika provides insurance as a reliable option who already knows the system.