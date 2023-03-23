Detroit Lions bring back Jalen Reeves-Maybin

According to his agent, Brian McLaughlin, Jalen Reeves-Maybin has agreed on a deal with the Detroit Lions. Reeves-Maybin, who is now 28 years old, was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four years in the Motor City, Reeves-Maybin played in 70 games (14 starts), picking up 123 total tackles. After leaving Detroit following the 2021 season, he signed with the Houston Texans. During the 2022 season, Reeves-Maybin played in 17 games (0 starts), primarily on special teams, and he had a total of 15 tackles. With Chris Board leaving the Lions in free agency, the thought is that Reeves-Maybin could fill his role.

Why it Matters for Jalen Reeves-Maybin and the Detroit Lions

During his final year with the Lions, Reeves-Maybin was named as a special teams captain by head coach, Dan Campbell. Chris Board was a special teams ace with the Lions and with him leaving, a hole was created. You can bet the Lions are hoping Reeves-Maybin can step in and fill that role. He joins Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, and Anthony Pittman as the linebackers who are currently under contract with the Lions for the 2023 season. Contract details for Reeves-Maybin have not been made public at this time.

Bottom Line: JRM is back where his NFL career began

