Detroit Lions bring back Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions are on their bye week, and on Wednesday they announced they have decided to re-sign Maurice Alexander.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Two days ago, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR/KR Maurice Alexander as they head into their bye week.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have signed Alexander to their practice squad.

On Monday, the Lions announced they had waived WR Alexander.

In two games with the Lions this season, he has returned five kicks for 129 yards, including a long of 47 yards.

This move did not come as a huge surprise as a couple of the Lions wide receivers who are dealing with injuries, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, will be healthy and there was not a need for a WR 6.

