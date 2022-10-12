Detroit Lions bring back Maurice Alexander

Two days ago, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived WR/KR Maurice Alexander as they head into their bye week.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have signed Alexander to their practice squad.

#Lions have signed WR Maurice Alexander to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 12, 2022

Previous Report on Maurice Alexander

On Monday, the Lions announced they had waived WR Alexander.

In two games with the Lions this season, he has returned five kicks for 129 yards, including a long of 47 yards.

#Lions waive WR Maurice Alexander — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2022

This move did not come as a huge surprise as a couple of the Lions wide receivers who are dealing with injuries, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark, will be healthy and there was not a need for a WR 6.