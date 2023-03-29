Detroit Lions bring back WR Marvin Jones Jr.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, Marvin Jones Jr. is returning to the Motor City. Garafolo reported just moments ago that Jones Jr. is headed back to the Detroit Lions, where he played from 2016-2020. A source told Garafolo that the deal is for one year with a $3 million base value with incentives that can push it to $5 million.

Big Picture: The Detroit Lions' Wide Receiver Situation

The departure of DJ Chark left the Lions' wide receiver situation uncertain. However, re-signing Marvin Jones Jr. offers the team a dependable veteran option. Despite a decrease in production during his time in Jacksonville, Jones previously had a successful run with the Lions and could still have the ability to contribute. As the team looks to fill its need for a new wide receiver, Jones is not only a cost-effective choice but also a perfect fit for the Lions.

Marvin Jones Jr. By the Numbers

- Advertisement -

Marvin Jones Jr.'s statistics are as follows:

In 2022, he had 46 catches for the Jaguars, down from 73 in 2020.

In his final season as a Lion, Jones had 76 receptions and nine touchdowns, just shy of 1,000 yards.

Jones surpassed 900 yards in three of his five seasons with the Lions.

Although Jones experienced a drop in production while with the Jaguars, his success in Detroit and ability to surpass 900 yards in multiple seasons make him a viable option for the Lions. Furthermore, his nearly 1,000-yard season in 2020 indicates that he still has the potential to be a productive receiver.

Final Thoughts

Jones Jr. is on the wrong side of 30, and his production has dropped as of late. That being said, he is a solid locker-room guy, and he is the perfect addition to the Lions for the 2023 season. It is not a surprise at all that Brad Holmes offered him a 1-year contract at a team-friendly number.