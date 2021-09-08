Detroit Lions bring on new staff member on eve of 2021 season

This coming season, the Detroit Lions will host the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have hired Kevin Bastin as their new athletic trainer. As noted by Tim Twentyman, this is Bastin’s second stint with the Lions.

The Lions previously announced that they were parting ways with their former athletic trainer, Dave Granito.

