Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to the Detroit Lions.

Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show today suggested Julian Edelman to the Lions could be happening soon. Here’s the audio. Around the 8-minute mark https://t.co/ChB3kQ2dDM — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 2, 2020

If you listen to the audio (Start around 8:10 or so), it sure does not sound like Simmons and Cowherd are trying to pull off an April Fools’ Day joke.

Edelman, who is 33, is currently under contract with the Patriots through the 2021 season.

Unless the Lions plan on trading one of the 11 wide receivers currently on their roster, I have no idea how this would make any sense.