Detroit Lions Bubble Watch: 12 Defenders in Jeopardy of Being Cut

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. ET on August 26 to finalize their 53-man roster, and for several defenders fighting for a spot, the clock is ticking. With just over three weeks left in camp, the battle for the final roster spots is reaching a boiling point, and a dozen players on the defensive side of the ball are squarely on the bubble.

Whether it’s lack of reps, crowded position groups, or underwhelming camp performances, these 12 defenders are in serious danger of being left off the final roster.

EDGE Rushers on the Hot Seat

The Lions’ defensive edge room is full of talent and depth, which spells trouble for a trio of pass rushers:

Mitchell Agude – A high-motor prospect, Agude hasn’t flashed enough to push past the deep rotation in front of him.

– A high-motor prospect, Agude hasn’t flashed enough to push past the deep rotation in front of him. Nate Lynn – Offers versatility and effort, but is facing an uphill climb with reps limited behind the top group.

– Offers versatility and effort, but is facing an uphill climb with reps limited behind the top group. Isaac Ukwu – Physical tools are there, but he’s buried behind more polished and productive options.

With players like Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport eating up the top reps, it’s hard to see all three surviving final cuts.

Defensive Tackles Feeling the Heat

Detroit has made it clear they want to be stronger in the trenches, and there’s fierce competition at the interior spots:

Brodric Martin – A 2023 third-round pick, Martin has size but hasn’t developed as quickly as hoped. He’ll need to show growth, and fast.

– A 2023 third-round pick, Martin has size but hasn’t developed as quickly as hoped. He’ll need to show growth, and fast. Chris Smith – Undersized and under the radar, Smith needs to pop in preseason action to warrant a spot.

– Undersized and under the radar, Smith needs to pop in preseason action to warrant a spot. Keith Cooper Jr. – Quiet throughout the early part of camp. At this point, he’s more of a practice squad candidate unless something changes.

Interior DL coach Kacy Rogers is looking for violent, consistent disruptors, and right now, these three are lagging behind.

Linebacker Depth Getting Thin

While the starters at linebacker are locked in, the depth chart gets murky fast. Two names are skating on thin ice:

Ezekiel Turner – A veteran and special teams contributor, but younger, faster players are gaining ground.

– A veteran and special teams contributor, but younger, faster players are gaining ground. Anthony Pittman – A Dan Campbell favorite for his toughness, but there’s a sense his time may be up with the emergence of Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, and others.

Both players will need to make serious noise in preseason games to stay relevant.

Safety Group Faces a Squeeze

Perhaps no group is more crowded than the safety room. Four players in particular are facing long odds:

Erick Hallett – Flashed briefly in spring, but camp has been quiet. Likely needs a big preseason to change his fate.

– Flashed briefly in spring, but camp has been quiet. Likely needs a big preseason to change his fate. Morice Norris – Athleticism is there, but polish and instincts are still raw. Might be more of a long-term project.

– Athleticism is there, but polish and instincts are still raw. Might be more of a long-term project. Loren Strickland – Depth piece who hasn’t separated from the pack.

– Depth piece who hasn’t separated from the pack. Ian Kennedy – Not getting many reps in meaningful situations, which typically spells trouble this late in the process.

With Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and rookie Dan Jackson in the mix, roster spots are limited.

The Big Picture

These final three weeks are critical. It’s not just about surviving the depth chart, it’s about standing out on special teams, making splash plays in joint practices, and turning heads in preseason games.

The Lions are a team on the rise, and there’s simply not enough room for everyone. Whether you’re a recent draft pick, a camp invite, or a fringe veteran, this is the moment of truth.

The Bottom Line

With the Aug. 26 deadline looming, every rep matters. For these 12 defenders, the margin for error is razor-thin. The next few weeks will determine whether they earn a spot in Detroit or have to fight for one elsewhere.

