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Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Point Spread Revealed

Detroit Lions Buccaneers FanDuel odds
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The Detroit Lions are coming off an impressive 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Germany, and the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook clearly like Detroit’s chances of keeping its winning streak alive.

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According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are 5.5-point favorites over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Week 11 matchup at Ford Field on Nov. 22.

Detroit enters the contest with a 7-2 record and five consecutive victories, while Tampa Bay sits at 3-6. With the Buccaneers also dealing with uncertainty surrounding starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the early betting line suggests another favorable matchup for Dan Campbell’s squad.

Of course, the Lions have some major injury concerns of their own, particularly following Sunday’s devastating news regarding Aidan Hutchinson.

NFL - Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Football – NFL – Detroit Lions v New England Patriots – Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany – November 15, 2026 Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown in action before scoring a 28-yard touchdown off a pass by Jared Goff REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth Credit: REUTERS (Reuters)

FanDuel Sportsbook Reveals Lions vs. Buccaneers Odds

The latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Sunday evening, have Detroit favored by nearly a touchdown as the Lions prepare to return home from Germany.

Here is the complete betting breakdown from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Betting marketBuccaneersLions
Point spread+5.5 (-105)-5.5 (-115)
Moneyline+210-255
Over/UnderOver 46.5 (-115)Under 46.5 (-105)

Detroit’s 5.5-point spread means the Lions would need to win by at least six points to cover. Meanwhile, the -255 moneyline indicates that Detroit is considered a significant favorite to win the game outright.

The 46.5-point over/under also suggests FanDuel anticipates a moderately high-scoring matchup between the two NFC teams.

However, these numbers could change throughout the week depending on injury updates, particularly regarding Mayfield and Detroit’s defensive personnel.

Baker Mayfield Injury Could Give Lions Another Advantage

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Nov. 22 game is the health of Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Mayfield is dealing with a lower-leg injury suffered during Tampa Bay’s loss to the Chicago Bears. His availability for the matchup against Detroit remains uncertain.

The Lions could benefit significantly if Mayfield is unable to play, although the Buccaneers have not officially ruled him out.

Meanwhile, Detroit has serious injury issues of its own.

Hutchinson hurt his right knee against New England, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported he is feared to have suffered a significant injury that would keep him out for the foreseeable future. The Lions have not confirmed a diagnosis, and Campbell said the team would know more once it returned to the United States. Losing Hutchinson would be a major challenge for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, and Detroit was already dealing with several important defensive injuries heading into the Germany matchup.

Still, the Lions have repeatedly demonstrated that they can overcome adversity.

Lions Looking to Extend Winning Streak to Six Games

Detroit’s victory over New England was another example of the team’s ability to dominate on both sides of the football.

Jahmyr Gibbs exploded for 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while Amon-Ra St. Brown added two touchdown receptions. The Lions defense also held the Patriots to just 151 total yards despite losing Hutchinson early in the game, according to the box score.

Following the win, Campbell praised his team’s resilience and emphasized the importance of continuing to play complementary football.

Now, Detroit returns to Ford Field for two important NFC matchups, beginning with Tampa Bay on November 22 before hosting the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Buccaneers’ official game listing, the Nov. 22 game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Lions certainly won’t overlook a Tampa Bay team desperate to turn its season around, especially with their own injury concerns continuing to grow.

But FanDuel Sportsbook has made its early assessment clear: Detroit is favored by 5.5 points to pick up its sixth consecutive victory.

Now, it’s up to the Lions to prove the oddsmakers right.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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