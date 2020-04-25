Detroit Lions ‘Buckeye’ helmet sums up their 2020 NFL Draft [Photo]

If you are a fan of the Big Ten, you will like the Detroit Lions 2020 draft class and if you are an Ohio State fan, you will love it.

The Lions opened up their draft by selecting Buckeyes’ CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday night. But they were not done there as Lions GM Bob Quinn traded up in the third round to select Okudah’s teammate OG Jonah Jackson. Then, the Lions used their final pick of the NFL Draft to take OSU DT Jashon Cornell.

Following the Lions final selection, a fan tweeted out a Lions helmet covered in the Buckeye stickers that are seen on the Ohio State helmets on Saturday afternoons during the college football season.

To he honest, that helmet is absolutely disgusting. That being said, we sure do support the three Buckeyes the Lions drafted!