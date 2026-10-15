3 Trades The Lions Could Make for Budda Baker

The Detroit Lions could make a significant addition to their defense before the November 10 NFL trade deadline, but one hypothetical blockbuster involving the Arizona Cardinals would require general manager Brad Holmes to make an incredibly difficult decision.

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And yes, we’re talking about potentially trading Sam LaPorta.

With Arizona struggling and Detroit looking to strengthen its secondary, three hypothetical trade packages involving Cardinals safety Budda Baker have been proposed. Two involve draft picks, while the third would send one of Detroit’s most important offensive weapons to Arizona in exchange for two proven defenders.

There is no confirmed report that either team is negotiating such a deal. Still, the possibilities raise an intriguing question about how aggressive Detroit should be in pursuing another championship.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hugs Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) after 45-21 win over Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Three Budda Baker Trade Proposals for the Detroit Lions

The proposals range from a relatively inexpensive draft-pick swap to a blockbuster that could dramatically change Detroit’s roster.

Proposal No. 1

Lions receive: S Budda Baker, 2028 fifth-round pick

S Budda Baker, 2028 fifth-round pick Cardinals receive: 2027 third-round pick, 2028 sixth-round pick

Proposal No. 2

Lions receive: S Budda Baker

S Budda Baker Cardinals receive: 2027 fourth-round pick

Proposal No. 3

Lions receive: S Budda Baker, EDGE Josh Sweat, 2027 fourth-round pick

S Budda Baker, EDGE Josh Sweat, 2027 fourth-round pick Cardinals receive: TE Sam LaPorta, 2027 third-round pick

That third proposal is obviously the attention-grabber. However, there’s a substantial difference between adding a veteran safety for a mid-round selection and sacrificing an offensive cornerstone to land two established defensive players.

And that’s where things get complicated.

Would Trading Sam LaPorta Be Worth It?

The biggest concern with the blockbuster proposal isn’t Baker or Sweat. It’s what Detroit would lose by trading LaPorta.

The former Iowa standout has become one of Jared Goff’s most trusted weapons and a central piece of Detroit’s passing attack. His ability to work the middle of the field, create mismatches and produce in critical situations makes him particularly valuable to an offense built around efficiency.

We recently highlighted how Goff praised LaPorta’s game-changing contributions following Detroit’s 45-21 victory over Arizona. Trading him away would remove an important piece from an offense that has already developed tremendous chemistry.

Baker and Sweat would certainly provide defensive help. But acquiring both would also mean taking on substantial contractual commitments while creating another major offensive need.

Detroit would essentially be betting that the defensive improvement outweighs whatever production disappears with LaPorta.

That’s a dangerous gamble for a team trying to win right now.

Budda Baker Could Solve a Major Lions Concern

Baker, meanwhile, makes plenty of sense as an individual target.

The 30-year-old safety has recorded 36 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception through five games this season. His ability to contribute against the run, rush the quarterback and move around the formation could provide defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard with another versatile weapon.

Those numbers are reflected in Baker’s official 2026 statistics, and Detroit already witnessed his ability to impact a game during its recent victory over Arizona.

The Lions also have a legitimate reason to consider additional safety help.

Brian Branch is working toward his return from an Achilles injury, while Kerby Joseph continues dealing with a lingering knee issue. As we previously covered, Branch recently offered an encouraging update regarding Joseph’s recovery, although uncertainty remains about when Detroit’s starting safety tandem will be fully available.

Adding Baker could provide experienced insurance while also giving Sheppard another player capable of creating pressure from different alignments.

However, acquiring him should not automatically require sacrificing premium offensive talent.

The Trade Brad Holmes Should Seriously Consider

Of the three hypothetical deals, sending Arizona a 2027 fourth-round pick for Baker is easily the most appealing for Detroit.

That would allow the Lions to strengthen their secondary without disrupting their offense or surrendering one of their most valuable young players. It would also preserve their earlier draft selections for future roster needs.

Whether Arizona would actually accept such an offer is another question, particularly given Baker’s leadership, experience and remaining contract.

The blockbuster LaPorta proposal is certainly entertaining to discuss, but Detroit shouldn’t weaken one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses simply to make a splash.

If Holmes can acquire Baker for a reasonable draft pick, that’s a conversation worth having.

Trading Sam LaPorta to make it happen? That’s a different conversation entirely.