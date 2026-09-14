Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions survived one thriller Sunday. Oddsmakers apparently expect another competitive game four days from now.

Following Detroit’s 31-30 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints, FanDuel Sportsbook has installed the Buffalo Bills as 3.5-point favorites over the Lions for Thursday Night Football in Buffalo.

As of Sunday evening, the Lions are +3.5 (-110), while Buffalo is -3.5 (-110). FanDuel has Detroit at +164 on the moneyline and Buffalo at -196, with the over/under set at 52.5 points.

Considering what these two teams just did in Week 1, that total might get some attention.

Lions and Bills Both Survive Week 1 Scares

Neither team exactly cruised into Thursday night undefeated.

Detroit jumped out to a 21-0 advantage against New Orleans before watching the Saints erase the entire deficit. Jared Goff eventually found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown in overtime, and Detroit survived when New Orleans’ potential game-winning two-point conversion failed.

The Lions finished the afternoon with a 31-30 win, moving to 1-0 despite allowing 469 yards of offense. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while St. Brown caught both of Goff’s touchdown passes. The complete craziness of Detroit’s opener is detailed in our Lions-Saints Week 1 recap. The Lions’ official game recap also confirmed Detroit needed overtime to finish the job.

Buffalo had its own adventure.

Josh Allen and Bills Rally Past Texans

The Bills opened their season with a 36-31 road victory over the Houston Texans, meaning Detroit and Buffalo combined for 128 points allowed and scored Sunday.

Josh Allen was predictably at the center of everything.

Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns while adding 23 rushing yards and two more scores. Buffalo needed a late 96-yard touchdown drive, capped by Allen’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:36 remaining, to take the lead for good.

Greg Rousseau then forced a C.J. Stroud fumble to secure the victory. Buffalo’s official Week 1 recap detailed the Bills’ 36-31 escape, while Reuters described it as another vintage Allen performance.

So, yes, 52.5 points suddenly feels fairly understandable.

Lions Get Immediate Test in Buffalo

Detroit being a 3.5-point road underdog isn’t particularly surprising.

Buffalo has Josh Allen, home-field advantage and an offense that just scored 36 points. Detroit, meanwhile, allowed rookie quarterback Tyler Shough to throw for 410 yards Sunday and came within one failed two-point conversion of blowing a 21-point lead.

Still, the Lions showed plenty offensively. Gibbs controlled the ground game, Goff avoided throwing an interception, and St. Brown delivered when Detroit needed him most. Goff made it clear afterward that he wasn’t apologizing for how Detroit won, telling reporters he doesn’t care how the victories come.

Now Detroit gets four days to recover before dealing with Allen.

FanDuel opening line: Buffalo -3.5.

After watching both teams Sunday, the more interesting number might be the 52.5.