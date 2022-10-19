Detroit Lions: Bye Week does not fix injury problems

Following their 1-4 start to the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions were very happy to have their bye week in Week 6 as they were hoping to recover from a plethora of injuries.

Featured Videos



Heading into the season, the hope was that the Lions could remain healthy, especially at key positions, and that they could take a huge step forward after a dismal 3-13-1 2021 campaign.

Unfortunately, the Lions have had to deal with quite a few injuries to key players, and though that is not an excuse in the NFL, it is certainly a factor when it comes to wins and losses.

What injuries are the Detroit Lions still dealing with?

Though the bye week came at the perfect time for the Lions, it did not fix all of their injury problems.

According to Dave Birket, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Bobby Price, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Matt Nelson, and Taylor Decker (most likely a personal issue) were not at practice on Wednesday.

Birkett also noted that D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown were present at practice and Reynolds was seen running on the side with trainers.

Bye week didn’t do wonders for the Lions’ injury situation. No Chark, Josh Reynolds, Bobby Price, Iffy or Matt Nelson at practice today. No Decker, either, though that’s likely personal. Swift was back. St. Brown, too. Reynolds running on the side with trainers. Lions — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 19, 2022

Up next for the Detroit Lions? The Dallas Cowboys

Things will not get any easier for the Detroit Lions coming out of their bye week as they will have to hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

Following their game against the Cowboys, the Lions will return home to Ford Field, where they will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.