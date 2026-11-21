The Detroit Lions have made a surprising decision regarding starting center Cade Mays, and it’s not good news for an offensive line that has already dealt with its share of injuries. Just one day before Sunday’s showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit has officially placed Mays on injured reserve.

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The move was announced Saturday afternoon as part of three roster transactions by the Lions. Mays had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury, but his placement on injured reserve means he will now be sidelined for at least four additional games.

For a player who already missed a significant portion of the season, that’s a frustrating development.

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Place Cade Mays on Injured Reserve

According to the Lions’ official roster announcement, Detroit made the following moves Saturday:

Placed C Cade Mays on Reserve/Injured

Signed DB Nick Whiteside to the active roster from the practice squad

from the practice squad Elevated LB Owen Pappoe from the practice squad to the active/inactive list for Sunday’s game

The decision involving Mays is particularly noteworthy because the veteran center had only recently returned from a fractured wrist suffered during training camp. Detroit activated Mays from injured reserve on October 24, allowing him to make his season debut against the Green Bay Packers.

Unfortunately, that return didn’t last long.

Mays suffered an ankle injury during Detroit’s November 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and has been sidelined ever since. As previously reported following that injury, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs stepped in at center after Mays exited the game.

Now, Scruggs figures to remain Detroit’s starting center for the foreseeable future.

What Cade Mays’ Injury Means for the Lions

Under NFL injured reserve rules, Mays must miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return. Per the Lions’ schedule, that means he will be unavailable against Tampa Bay on Sunday, along with Detroit’s upcoming games against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans.

The earliest Mays could potentially return would be Detroit’s Week 15 matchup at Minnesota on Dec. 20, assuming he is medically cleared and the Lions elect to activate him. The team has not provided a specific timetable for his recovery.

The news is another frustrating setback for Mays, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Detroit during the offseason. He was brought in to help solidify the offensive line following Frank Ragnow’s retirement, but injuries have limited him to just two appearances this season.

Fortunately, Detroit has an experienced option in Scruggs, who has already handled the starting center responsibilities for much of the year. His familiarity with quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense should help provide some stability.

Still, losing Mays for another extended stretch is far from ideal.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay with a 7-2 record and hopes of continuing their push toward the NFC playoffs. But with Mays heading back to injured reserve, Detroit will once again have to move forward without the center it invested heavily in during the offseason.