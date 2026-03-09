Getting to Know New Detroit Lions Center Cade Mays

The Detroit Lions addressed one of their biggest offseason needs by signing former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays to a three-year deal.

After the retirement of longtime Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow prior to the 2025 season, Detroit has been searching for stability in the middle of its offensive line. Mays now enters the picture as a potential solution, or at the very least, strong competition for the job.

Here’s a closer look at the scouting reports and background on Detroit’s newest offensive lineman.

Former Five-Star Recruit With SEC Experience

Before entering the NFL, Mays was one of the most highly regarded offensive line recruits in the country.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native was a five-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and originally committed to Georgia Bulldogs football. After two seasons with Georgia, he transferred to Tennessee Volunteers football, where he became a key part of the offensive line.

In 2021, Mays earned Second-Team All-SEC honors, showcasing his ability to compete against top defensive talent in one of college football’s toughest conferences.

Strengths That Show Up in Scouting Reports

Evaluations of Mays consistently highlight his size, strength, and versatility.

At roughly 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Mays has the type of frame NFL teams like along the interior offensive line. Scouts also note that he has experience playing multiple positions across the offensive line, which increases his value as both a starter and depth piece.

Commonly cited strengths include:

Powerful frame and play strength

Ability to anchor against interior pass rushers

Experience at multiple offensive line positions

Strong hands and grip strength when engaged with defenders

That versatility has been a major reason Mays has remained valuable since entering the league as a later-round draft pick.

Areas Scouts Have Wanted Him to Improve

Like many interior linemen entering the NFL, Mays has also had areas evaluators believed needed refinement.

Some of the concerns mentioned in scouting reports include:

Pad level and leverage at times in the run game

Average athleticism in space

Occasional balance issues when defenders disengage

Because of these factors, most draft analysts projected him as a mid-to-late round prospect rather than an immediate NFL starter.

Still, his size and versatility made him an intriguing developmental lineman.

NFL Career So Far

Mays was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (199th overall).

Since entering the league, he has appeared in 52 games with 27 starts, gaining experience at both guard and center along Carolina’s offensive line.

In 2025, Mays started 12 games at center, giving him valuable experience snapping the ball and handling the responsibilities that come with playing the middle of an NFL offensive line.

Strong Pass Protection in 2025

Mays’ most encouraging season came in 2025, when he stepped into a larger role for Carolina.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mays posted:

62.4 overall grade

69.4 pass-blocking grade

58.4 run-blocking grade

Perhaps most impressive, he did not allow a single sack during the 2025 season.

For a Lions team built around protecting quarterback Jared Goff, that statistic is particularly noteworthy.

Among centers in 2025, Mays ranked:

13th in pass-blocking grade

24th in overall grade

While those numbers don’t place him among the elite at the position, they show a player who has proven capable of holding his own against NFL interior pass rushers.

Reliable and Disciplined

Another positive sign from Mays’ 2025 performance was his discipline.

Over 726 offensive snaps, he committed just two penalties. That kind of consistency is valuable for an offensive line that prides itself on minimizing mistakes.

For comparison, many starting linemen around the league accumulate significantly more penalties over a full season.

How He Fits With the Lions

For the Lions, signing Mays adds an experienced option at a position that has been unsettled since Ragnow’s retirement.

Detroit has also been rumored to be considering second-year offensive lineman Tate Ratledge as a possible center option after he spent most of his career at guard.

Adding Mays creates competition while also providing depth — something general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have prioritized along the offensive line.

Given Detroit’s physical identity and strong offensive line culture, Mays could benefit from stepping into one of the league’s most respected offensive line rooms.

Bottom Line

Cade Mays may not be the biggest name in free agency, but he fills a very real need for the Lions.

With size, positional versatility, and starting experience at center, Mays gives Detroit another option as it works to stabilize the middle of its offensive line heading into the 2026 season.

Whether he ultimately wins the starting job or serves as valuable depth, the Lions now have another piece in place as they continue rebuilding the offensive line after the departure of Frank Ragnow.