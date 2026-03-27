Detroit Lions Eye Defensive Line Help With Key Draft Visit

The Detroit Lions are continuing to do their homework on the defensive line ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to reports, the team is set to host Caleb Banks for a top-30 pre-draft visit, signaling clear interest in reinforcing a position group that has seen significant turnover this offseason.

Defensive Line Remains a Priority

Detroit’s focus on the trenches has been evident all offseason, but much of the attention has gone toward the offensive line.

On the defensive side, the Lions have quietly lost several contributors. Roy Lopez and Al-Quadin Muhammad are no longer in the picture, while veteran D.J. Reader remains unsigned.

To help offset those departures, Detroit has added players such as D.J. Wonnum, Payton Turner, and re-signed Myles Adams. Still, the current group leaves room for more impact talent.

That is where the draft comes in.

Caleb Banks Emerging as a Name to Watch

Banks has become one of the more intriguing defensive line prospects in this year’s class.

At 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds, he brings the kind of size and physical presence that fits what Detroit has traditionally valued up front.

He broke out in 2024 with 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss, flashing disruptive ability along the interior. However, his momentum slowed in 2025 when injuries limited him to just three games.

Despite that setback, Banks remains a high-upside prospect with untapped potential, making him an ideal candidate for a team willing to invest in development.

What This Means for the Lions

A top-30 visit is always telling.

It does not guarantee a selection, but it confirms serious interest. For the Lions, it reinforces what has become increasingly clear: defensive line help is high on the priority list.

Brad Holmes has built this roster by controlling the line of scrimmage, and while the offensive side has been reinforced, the defensive front appears to be next in line for attention.

Banks fits the mold of a Holmes target. He has size, upside, and room to grow within a strong system.

Final Thoughts

The Lions are not done building.

With the draft approaching, Detroit is zeroing in on prospects who can contribute both immediately and long term. Caleb Banks checks those boxes, even with the injury concerns.

If this visit goes well, do not be surprised if his name comes up again when the Lions are on the clock.