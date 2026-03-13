Detroit Lions Ideal EDGE Candidate Still Available

The Detroit Lions have been completely quiet when it comes to adding edge rushers this offseason, and one intriguing veteran option remains available.

Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan, who spent his entire career with the New Orleans Saints, is still on the market, and he may be one of the best short-term fits remaining for Detroit.

At this stage of free agency, Jordan represents what Brett Whitefield of Pride of Detroit has called “low-hanging fruit.” His connections to members of Detroit’s coaching staff, combined with his experience and production, could make him an ideal addition opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Why Cameron Jordan Makes Sense for Detroit

Jordan comes with elite pedigree and one of the most decorated résumés among defensive ends in the league.

Over his long NFL career, he has earned:

8 Pro Bowl selections

1 First-Team All-Pro

132 career sacks

763 total tackles

Even at 36 years old, Jordan continues to show he can still produce at a respectable level.

In 2025, he recorded:

10.5 sacks

47 tackles

15 tackles for loss

Those numbers show that while Jordan may not be the dominant force he once was, he still has the ability to finish plays and impact games.

One of the NFL’s Best Run-Defending EDGE Players

Where Jordan still shines the most is run defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a strong 82.1 run-defense grade in 2025, ranking among the best edge defenders in the NFL.

His ability to set the edge, control the line of scrimmage, and consistently play physical football could be extremely valuable for Detroit’s defensive front.

For a Lions team that has focused heavily on building a physical identity under general manager Brad Holmes, Jordan’s skill set fits that philosophy perfectly.

Durability Is Another Major Plus

One of the most impressive parts of Jordan’s career is his availability.

The veteran defender has played at least 16 games in 14 straight seasons, an incredible streak for a defensive lineman.

For a team looking to stabilize its edge rotation, that type of reliability carries real value.

The One Concern: Declining Pass-Rush Efficiency

While Jordan still produces sacks, the underlying pass-rush metrics show some decline.

In 2025:

Pass-rush grade: 59.5

59.5 Pass-rush win rate: around 11%

around 11% Pressure efficiency: noticeably lower than earlier in his career

In other words, Jordan is no longer consistently winning his matchups, even though he still finds ways to finish plays.

That’s an important distinction.

However, if Detroit brought him in on a short-term deal, they wouldn’t necessarily need him to be a dominant every-down pass rusher.

Instead, he could provide:

Veteran leadership

Run defense

Rotational pass rush

Stability opposite Hutchinson

The Bottom Line

Jordan may not be the superstar he once was, but he still offers something Detroit’s defense could use: a reliable veteran presence on the edge.

With his experience, durability, and ability to stop the run, Jordan could raise the floor of the Lions’ edge room immediately.

At this stage of free agency, he might be the ideal EDGE candidate still available.