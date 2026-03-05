Did the Detroit Lions Answer at EDGE Just Become Available?

The Detroit Lions may have just seen a very intriguing option emerge to help bolster their pass rush.

According to longtime ESPN insider Adam Schefter, veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan is expected to hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career.

Schefter reported that the eight-time Pro Bowler will not have a new deal in place with the New Orleans Saints by next week, meaning the longtime Saints star could be headed to the open market as he prepares for his 16th NFL season.

For Detroit, that development could be particularly interesting for one big reason.

A Familiar Face for Dan Campbell

Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows Jordan extremely well.

Before taking over in Detroit, Campbell spent time on the Saints’ coaching staff from 2016–2020, including serving as assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Sean Payton. During that stretch, Campbell worked alongside Jordan and witnessed firsthand the veteran defender’s leadership, toughness, and relentless motor.

That familiarity could make Jordan a natural fit if Detroit decides to explore the possibility.

Campbell has always emphasized bringing in players who embody the grit, toughness, and leadership he wants in the Lions locker room—traits Jordan has built his career on in New Orleans.

Still Producing at a High Level

Even after 15 seasons in the NFL, Jordan continues to play at a high level.

During the 2025 season, the veteran defensive end recorded 10.5 sacks, showing he still has the ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Over his career, Jordan has compiled an impressive résumé that includes:

8 Pro Bowl selections

Multiple All-Pro honors

100+ career sacks

Few defensive linemen of the past decade have been as consistent.

Why Detroit Could Be Interested

One of the Lions’ biggest defensive priorities this offseason is continuing to strengthen the pass rush alongside star edge defender Aidan Hutchinson.

While Hutchinson has developed into one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, Detroit has continued searching for a reliable counterpart on the opposite side.

Jordan could provide exactly that.

Beyond the pass rush production, he would also bring:

Veteran leadership

Elite run defense on the edge

Playoff experience

For a Lions team firmly in its Super Bowl window, adding a proven veteran like Jordan on a short-term deal could be a move that makes plenty of sense.

The Bottom Line

If Jordan officially hits the market, he will immediately become one of the most accomplished pass rushers available in free agency.

And with Campbell’s familiarity from their time together in New Orleans, Detroit could easily emerge as a team to watch.

Pairing Jordan and Hutchinson on the edge would certainly give opposing offensive lines something to worry about.

This is definitely a situation worth monitoring.