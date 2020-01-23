26.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

Had it not been for a freak hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the No. 1 pick...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection.

Embed from Getty Images

This year that player is likely to be South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw, who is really making a name for himself at the Senior Bowl practices, which are being held this week in Mobile, AL.

On Wednesday, Kinlaw, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was asked if he could have the same impact that Aaron Donald has had for the L.A. Rams.

Kinlaw’s response to that question has everybody talking.

“I think I can be better,” Kinlaw told Senior Bowl reporters.

Wait, what? BETTER than Donald?

One thing is for sure, Kinlaw has some major confidence in his abilities!

So, what would it take for the Detroit Lions, who screwed up their chance to draft Aaron Donald, to land Kinlaw?

The only way I can see the Lions landing Kinlaw is if 1) They use their No. 3 pick to select him, or 2) They trade back with a team like the Dolphins and then make Kinlaw their pick.

Kinlaw, in my opinion, will go in the top 10 as long as his NFL Draft combine numbers match what he has shown on the field at Senior Bowl practices.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

Arnold Powell - 0
Had it not been for a freak hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Arnold Powell - 0
As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Watch: Derrick Rose scores 22 points in tonight’s victory [Video]

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
Pistons' guard Derrick Rose had another great game. In tonight's victory against the Sacramento Kings, Derrick Rose scored 22 points while dishing out 11...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman just got himself another trade chip

Arnold Powell - 0
With the NHL trade deadline just one month away, you can bet Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is making sure his phones are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NFL Draft analyst explains why Detroit Lions must consider Tua Tagovailoa

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Had it not been for a freak hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa would almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately,...
Read more

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia lays into Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As you have probably heard, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the rest of his coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach...
Read more

Report: Arrest warrant issued for former NFL WR Antonio Brown

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been following along, you were probably expecting this. According to a report from Andy Slater, an arrest warrant was just issued for...
Read more

Could Eric Ebron soon reunite with the Detroit Lions?

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go... Prior to the 2019 season, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn went all-in with the hopes of solidifying the tight end position on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.