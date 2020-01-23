How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection.

Embed from Getty Images

This year that player is likely to be South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw, who is really making a name for himself at the Senior Bowl practices, which are being held this week in Mobile, AL.

On Wednesday, Kinlaw, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was asked if he could have the same impact that Aaron Donald has had for the L.A. Rams.

Kinlaw’s response to that question has everybody talking.

“I think I can be better,” Kinlaw told Senior Bowl reporters.

South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw on whether he can be the kind of player Aaron Donald is: “I think I can be better.” #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/doOWON7UXY — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) January 21, 2020

Wait, what? BETTER than Donald?

One thing is for sure, Kinlaw has some major confidence in his abilities!

So, what would it take for the Detroit Lions, who screwed up their chance to draft Aaron Donald, to land Kinlaw?

The only way I can see the Lions landing Kinlaw is if 1) They use their No. 3 pick to select him, or 2) They trade back with a team like the Dolphins and then make Kinlaw their pick.

Kinlaw, in my opinion, will go in the top 10 as long as his NFL Draft combine numbers match what he has shown on the field at Senior Bowl practices.