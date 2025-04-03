Detroit Lions Cap Casualty Predicted to Sign With Conference Foe

Where do you think he will land for the 2025 season?

The Detroit Lions parted ways with veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith earlier this offseason to save valuable cap space, and now it looks like one of their former defensive anchors could be staying in the NFC — just not in the Motor City.

Rams Labeled Top Landing Spot for Smith

According to a recent prediction from Pro Football Network, the Los Angeles Rams have emerged as the most likely destination for Smith. The fit makes plenty of sense on paper. The Rams lost pass rusher Michael Hoecht to the Buffalo Bills and are looking to bolster their defensive front heading into 2025.

In 17 games split between the Browns and Lions last season, Smith posted a solid stat line: 35 tackles, nine for loss, 17 quarterback hits, nine sacks, and one pass defensed. His ability to get after the quarterback has never been in question, and Los Angeles, who already near the top of the NFL with when it comes to sack rate on opposing dropbacks, could become even more dangerous by plugging Smith into their lineup.

A Perfect Fit?

Pairing Smith with 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse would give the Rams an explosive pass-rushing tandem. The duo’s contrasting styles — Verse’s youthful explosiveness mixed with Smith’s experience and power — could force opposing offensive lines into difficult protection decisions all season long.

Meanwhile, for the Lions, Smith’s departure wasn’t unexpected. He carried an $11 million price tag, and Detroit has made it clear they’re building long-term with financial flexibility in mind. General manager Brad Holmes previously stated that releasing Smith was a “straightforward” business move driven by cap constraints.

“We couldn’t afford it,” Holmes said. “That’s the bottom line. That was my communication with him and he understood that.”