Detroit Lions Name 7 Captains for 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions have their leadership group for 2026, and the names say quite a bit about where this roster is headed.

Detroit officially announced seven team captains Monday: quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left tackle Penei Sewell, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, linebacker Jack Campbell, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and punter Jack Fox. Goff, St. Brown and Sewell represent the offense, Hutchinson, Campbell and McNeill the defense, while Fox handles special teams.

There are familiar names everywhere. Goff is now a Lions captain for the sixth time. St. Brown and Sewell are captains for the fourth consecutive season, while Hutchinson gets the honor for a third straight year. That core has gone from being Detroit’s young foundation to the established leadership structure of the franchise.

The more interesting part is who joined them.

Campbell, McNeill and Fox are all first-time Lions captains, something also noted in additional reporting on Detroit’s selections. A year ago, Detroit’s six captains included linebackers Alex Anzalone and Grant Stuard. This year’s group reflects a real transfer of responsibility rather than simply another round of ceremonial patches.

Campbell’s selection is probably the least surprising first-time choice. Detroit had already been giving him significantly more authority within the defense, including added freedom to adjust calls before the snap. Coming off a 176-tackle season and his first All-Pro selection, Campbell has moved beyond being the young linebacker the Lions hoped would develop into their defensive centerpiece. He is that player now.

McNeill’s selection is just as meaningful, only for a different reason. The veteran defensive tackle has worked his way back from the ACL injury that disrupted his 2025 season, and his strong summer apparently resonated inside the locker room. Detroit’s official site noted that McNeill looked explosive again throughout camp, making his first captaincy another indication that the Lions see him as much more than an interior pass rusher.

Then there is Fox, which may be my favorite selection of the seven. A July look at Detroit’s potential captains identified Fox as a legitimate candidate despite the obvious issue that punters do not exactly dominate captain conversations. Fox has been one of the NFL’s most reliable specialists for years, and now the locker room has formally recognized what his consistency has meant to the team.

The Lions had no shortage of possible choices. Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jameson Williams and others have become major pieces of the roster.

But captain voting tells you something statistics cannot. It tells you whom the players trust.

For Detroit in 2026, the old core remains firmly in place. The difference is that Campbell, McNeill and Fox have now joined it.