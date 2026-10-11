The Detroit Lions may have a potential trade partner staring them right in the face, and Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals could give Brad Holmes a chance to evaluate an intriguing defensive target.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

With the November 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, Detroit’s defensive struggles have made it increasingly difficult to ignore the possibility of a midseason addition. While much of the attention has centered on cornerbacks and safeties, the Cardinals have another player who could make sense for the Lions: former first-round pick Zaven Collins.

There is no indication that Detroit and Arizona have discussed a trade involving Collins. However, considering the Cardinals’ uncertain direction and the Lions’ need for defensive improvement, it is a hypothetical worth examining.

Arizona Cardinals Could Become NFL Trade Deadline Sellers

The Cardinals enter Sunday’s matchup with a 1-3 record, and there are already signs that their roster could look significantly different before the deadline. Arizona is reportedly finalizing a trade involving wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a development that could signal a willingness to make additional moves.

As we previously reported, Harrison will not suit up against the Lions while Arizona works toward completing a deal. Although moving one player does not necessarily mean the Cardinals intend to become sellers across the board, it raises an interesting question about the organization’s plans.

Could general manager Monti Ossenfort be willing to move other veterans on expiring contracts in exchange for draft capital?

One name that deserves consideration is Collins, a 27-year-old defender who has already surfaced in leaguewide trade speculation.

Zaven Collins Could Be an Intriguing Target for Detroit

Collins was selected by Arizona with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after an outstanding college career at Tulsa. At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, he brings the size and versatility to contribute in multiple defensive roles.

The former first-rounder began his NFL career as an inside linebacker before transitioning to an outside linebacker and edge-rushing role. His ability to rush the quarterback, defend the run, and occasionally drop into coverage could make him an interesting addition to Detroit’s defensive rotation.

According to Athlon Sports’ October 7 trade analysis, Collins has emerged as a potential trade candidate because of his expiring contract and impressive early-season run defense. The report cited a 90.6 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade, although his pass-rushing production has been more limited.

That distinction matters for Detroit. Collins would not necessarily arrive as a dominant edge rusher, but he could provide additional flexibility for a defense that has struggled to consistently execute its assignments.

Collins also has something that could make him especially appealing to Holmes: an expiring contract.

Arizona signed him to a two-year, $14 million extension in 2024, meaning he is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. Detroit could potentially pursue him as a short-term addition without committing to a long-term contract.

Why the Lions Could Consider Making a Move

Detroit’s defense has been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments through four games. Despite having talented players throughout the roster, the Lions have repeatedly struggled to prevent opponents from moving the football and scoring points.

The problems have been especially noticeable against the pass. As Detroit Sports Nation previously detailed, the Lions surrendered an NFL-record 1,227 passing yards through their first four games.

That does not mean Collins would immediately solve Detroit’s biggest weakness. He is not a shutdown cornerback or a replacement for injured safety Brian Branch, and his presence would not automatically fix communication breakdowns in the secondary.

However, adding a versatile defender who can contribute against the run and move around the front seven could give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard additional options.

It could also allow Detroit to adjust its personnel packages without placing as much responsibility on individual defenders who have struggled early in the season.

The question for Holmes would be whether Collins represents enough of an upgrade to justify sacrificing future draft capital.

What Could a Detroit Lions Trade Look Like?

A hypothetical trade involving Collins could begin with Detroit offering Arizona a 2027 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for the veteran defender.

That is an illustrative proposal from Detroit Sports Nation, not a reported offer or an established market valuation. Arizona could demand additional compensation, particularly if several contenders express interest before the deadline.

The financial commitment would also require consideration. Collins carries a 2026 salary-cap figure of approximately $6.05 million, although Detroit would not assume Arizona’s remaining signing-bonus proration and would only be responsible for the applicable portion of his remaining compensation.

For the Lions, the appeal would be acquiring an experienced, versatile defender without surrendering a premium draft selection. For Arizona, the incentive would be receiving an asset for a player who could otherwise depart in free agency.

Of course, the Cardinals would have to be willing to part with him. Given Collins’ ability to fill multiple roles, Arizona could just as easily decide that keeping him for the remainder of the season makes more sense.

Brad Holmes Has an Important Decision Ahead

The Lions have built their roster primarily through the NFL Draft, and Holmes has consistently emphasized the importance of developing talent already in the organization. However, Detroit’s current defensive struggles have created legitimate questions about whether that approach will be enough to get the team where it wants to go this season.

Sunday’s matchup against Arizona will provide another opportunity to evaluate Detroit’s defense. It will also give the Lions a firsthand look at a Cardinals roster that could become a source of available talent before November 10.

Nobody should mistake a Collins trade proposal for evidence that negotiations are happening. But with the deadline approaching, an expiring contract in Arizona and a Detroit defense searching for answers, the Cardinals are a team Brad Holmes would be wise to keep an eye on.

And Collins could be one of the more intriguing names worth discussing.