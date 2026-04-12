Detroit Lions Predicted to Land Polarizing QB in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may not be in the market for a starting quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t thinking about the future behind Jared Goff.

In fact, one recent mock draft suggests Detroit could make a quietly smart move to strengthen its quarterback room with a developmental prospect who brings both experience and upside.

A New Name to Watch: Carson Beck

According to a seven-round mock from CBS Sports, the Lions are projected to select Carson Beck in the fourth round.

It wouldn’t be a headline-grabbing move, but it could be an important one.

Detroit already added Teddy Bridgewater as a veteran backup this offseason, giving them a steady presence behind Goff. But Bridgewater isn’t a long-term solution, and that’s where a player like Beck could fit in.

This would be about the future, not just 2026.

A Developmental Fit Behind Goff

If the Lions went this route, Beck would likely begin his career as the No. 3 quarterback, learning behind both Goff and Bridgewater.

That’s not a bad place to be.

Detroit has built a stable offensive system, and the coaching staff has shown patience with developing players. Beck wouldn’t be rushed into action, he’d have time to grow, refine his game, and adjust to the speed of the NFL.

And that’s exactly what a player with his profile needs.

What Scouts Are Saying

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offered a balanced evaluation of Beck, highlighting both his strengths and areas for improvement:

“Three-year starter who has weathered his share of ups and downs. Beck has NFL-caliber size and a lot of experience playing in high-leverage games. He recovered from 2024 UCL surgery on his throwing elbow, but he appeared to lose some drive velocity on deep balls and move throws.”

Zierlein also pointed to Beck’s ability to operate within an offense, while noting consistency remains a key hurdle:

“He works through progressions at a good pace and can throw with anticipation, but he loses track of safeties, throwing into hazardous spots. Beck’s decision-making showed more maturity in his final college season, but pressure can pull him back into old habits. He spins a catchable ball with a compact release, but spotty accuracy leads to pass breakups and a lower conversion rate on tight-window throws.”

And perhaps most importantly, he outlined the long-term outlook:

“Beck projects as a good backup with the potential to earn a starting job down the road, but he must continue developing game-managing instincts.”

Why This Makes Sense for Detroit

This is the kind of move that doesn’t get a ton of attention on draft night, but can pay off later.

The Lions don’t need a quarterback right now. Goff is firmly in place as the starter. But building depth at the position and planning for the future is just smart roster management.

Adding Beck would:

Create long-term depth behind Goff

Provide a developmental option beyond Bridgewater

Give the coaching staff a young quarterback to mold

It’s not about replacing Goff.

It’s about protecting the position.

The Bottom Line

The Lions have done a great job building a contender, but sustained success requires thinking ahead.

Drafting Carson Beck wouldn’t be flashy. It wouldn’t dominate headlines.

But it could be one of those moves that looks a lot smarter a year or two down the road.

And for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that kind of foresight matters.