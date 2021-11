The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to move to 7-3 on the season when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

Just moments ago, the Steelers released their Week 10 Inactives List and as expected, Chase Claypool and Ben Roethlisberger are OUT.

Nation, give us your final score prediction for today’s game.

Steelers Inactives

No. 11 WR Chase Claypool

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 67 C B.J. Finney