Detroit Lions Catch HUGE Break As Packers Release Inactives List

Just moments ago, the Green Bay Packers unveiled their inactives list for today’s highly anticipated matchup against the Detroit Lions, and it includes a significant absence for the Packers. Starting cornerback Jaire Alexander has been ruled OUT for the game, presenting a huge break for the Lions as they prepare to take on their NFC North rivals.

With Alexander sidelined, the Lions will have an opportunity to exploit a key weakness in the Packers’ secondary. The absence of one of the league’s premier cornerbacks could open up avenues for Detroit’s dynamic receiving corps, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Here’s the full list of inactives for the Packers:

Jersey Number Player Position 18 Malik Heath WR 23 Jaire Alexander CB 33 Evan Williams S 57 Brenton Cox Jr. DL 71 Josh Myers C 79 Travis Glover T

As the Lions look to secure a vital victory and extend their lead in the NFC North, the absence of Alexander could prove pivotal in the game’s outcome. With kickoff approaching, both teams are gearing up for a thrilling contest at Lambeau Field.