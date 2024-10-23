Detroit Lions Catch Huge Break As Titans Trade Former All-Pro Receiver

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions will host the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field, aiming to continue their impressive season and improve to 6-1. In a surprising turn of events, the Lions have just received some great news heading into the game. On Wednesday morning, it was reported that the Titans are working to finalize a trade for one of their top receivers, DeAndre Hopkins, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

It’s happening: Titans and Chiefs are working to finalize a trade that would send WR DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aEeKEgI2D8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2024

Though Hopkins, a former All-Pro, is no longer in his prime, he has still managed to be a reliable target for the Titans, recording 15 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown this season. His departure leaves a significant void in the Titans' passing game.

While the Lions' defense will still have to contend with the likes of wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard, the absence of Hopkins is a major break for Detroit’s secondary. This could allow the Lions to focus on shutting down the remaining offensive threats and give their defense a boost of confidence heading into the matchup.

With Hopkins no longer a factor, Detroit’s chances of dominating this game just got a little better.