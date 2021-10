On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings will look to pick up the second win of the season when they host the Detroit Lions.

Just moments ago, the Vikings released their Inactives list for today’s game.

#DETvsMIN inactives QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

RB Dalvin Cook

G Wyatt Davis

DT Michael Pierce

DE Patrick Jones II — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 10, 2021