Detroit Lions Catch HUGE Break for Upcoming Matchup vs. Houston Texans

The Detroit Lions have caught a significant break heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, as Texans star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Diggs, who suffered the knee injury during Houston’s Week 8 game, has been one of the Texans' biggest offensive threats this season.

#Texans star WR Stefon Diggs, who went down with a knee injury Sunday, has torn his ACL and is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/gPLsFeFJUC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2024

Although the Texans will be without Diggs, they expect the return of Nico Collins, their standout wide receiver, who has missed time due to injury. Before his setback, Collins was emerging as a major offensive weapon, posting 32 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns in just five games. His return will be a crucial addition for the Texans as they face a Lions defense that has been formidable this season, even while adjusting to the absence of Aidan Hutchinson, who was sidelined with a leg injury.

With the Texans losing Diggs and the Lions aiming to stay atop the NFC North, Detroit’s defense will focus on containing Collins, who could be leaned on heavily by Houston’s offense. The Lions, who have steadily improved in pass defense, will look to continue their defensive dominance to make a playoff push and maintain their winning record.