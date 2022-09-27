Detroit Lions catch huge break for Week 5 matchup at Patriots

Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions take on the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2022 season, they will reportedly catch a huge break.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
According to a report from Adam Schefter, QB Mac Jones has what doctors have diagnosed as a severe high-ankle sprain that would cause many to need surgery, per sources.

Schefter added that Jones is likely to miss multiple games and that he and the Patriots are still discussing his options and the best way to proceed.

This is obviously a huge break for the Lions as they will now have to take on Brian Hoyer rather than Mac Jones.

 

