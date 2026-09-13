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Detroit Lions Catch MASSIVE Break as Saints Reveal Inactives

Saints Week 1 inactives Lions
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The Detroit Lions just caught a major break less than two hours before their season opener.

The New Orleans Saints announced their Week 1 inactive list Sunday morning, and star running back Alvin Kamara will NOT play against Detroit.

That qualifies as a surprise.

Kamara entered the weekend questionable with a knee injury but progressed all the way to full participation Friday on the Saints’ final injury report. That certainly made it appear as though the veteran running back was trending toward playing.

Instead, he will watch from the sideline.

For a Lions defense already opening the season without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, removing one of New Orleans’ most dangerous offensive weapons is a significant development.

Detroit Lions vs New Orleans Saints point spread Saints Week 1 inactives Lions

Saints Will Be Without Two Franchise Stars

Kamara is not the only big name missing.

Veteran edge rusher Cameron Jordan is also inactive, although that was expected after New Orleans announced earlier in the week that his hamstring injury would force him to miss the opener. Jordan is the Saints’ all-time sack leader with 132 and had played in 243 career games while missing only two before Sunday. New Orleans detailed his remarkably durable career when announcing he would miss the Detroit game.

Kamara’s absence may be even more important for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

The longtime Saint enters 2026 as the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns, numbers the Saints highlighted this summer.

Detroit had been preparing for the possibility of seeing Kamara alongside Travis Etienne Jr.

Now it will not.

Saints Week 1 Inactives

PlayerPosition
Oscar DelpTE
Alvin KamaraRB
Mason MurphyOL
Cameron JordanEDGE
John Ridgeway IIIDL
Khristian BoydDL
Zach WilsonQB — designated third QB

The Saints prepared for some uncertainty in their backfield Saturday by elevating rookie C.J. Donaldson from the practice squad after placing Audric Estimé on injured reserve. New Orleans also has Etienne and Kendre Miller available.

Detroit, meanwhile, entered Sunday in excellent shape after its final Week 1 injury report left only Christian Izien with a questionable designation. That was a dramatic improvement from the initial Lions injury report, when Derrick Moore and Mekhi Wingo were also limited.

The Lions were already favored to have the healthier roster Sunday.

With Kamara joining Jordan on the inactive list, that advantage just became considerably larger.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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