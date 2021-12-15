Detroit Lions catch nice break for Week 15 matchup vs. Cardinals

On Sunday, the team with the worst record in the NFL will take on a team tied for the best record in the NFL when the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions host the 10-3 Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

In order for the Lions to pull off the huge upset, they are going to need a few breaks along the way.

On Wednesday, the Lions caught one of those breaks as it was announced that Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with a sprained knee.

Nation, do you think the Lions can keep this close?

Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021