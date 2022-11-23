Detroit Lions catch Thanksgiving Day break vs. Buffalo Bills

The Detroit Lions may be on a three-game winning streak, but there is no question about it that they are going to need all of the help they can get if they want to win their fourth game in a row. On Thanksgiving Day, the Lions will host the 7-3 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in a game that just about everybody agrees is their toughest game of the year. On Wednesday, the Bills released their final injury report of the season, and the Lions have caught a break.

What break did the Detroit Lions catch against the Buffalo Bills?

Earlier today, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 12, and as you can see below, starting LB Tremaine Edmunds and starting DE Greg Rousseau have both been ruled out of Thursday’s game against the Lions. In addition, starting C Mitch Morse is questionable for the game.

This is obviously a big break for the Lions, but they have issues of their own as six players, including CB Jeff Okudah have already been ruled out of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game vs. the Bills.

Nation, do you think the Lions will win their fourth game in a row to move to 5-6 on the season, or will their Thanksgiving struggles continue?