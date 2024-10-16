fb
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Cause Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To Lose His Mind During Radio Call

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions didn’t just hand the Dallas Cowboys a brutal 47-9 defeat on Sunday—they also delivered an unexpected birthday present to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, leaving him fuming on his 82nd birthday. The aftermath of the Cowboys' humiliating loss was on full display during Jones' regular appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he struggled to keep his composure.

Jerry Jones

Jones joined the radio show for what turned into a fiery segment. The Cowboys owner, known for his passionate—and often emotional—reactions, was clearly not in the mood to field tough questions about his team’s performance, and he let his frustration boil over live on air.

“Listen, let me tell you what I’ll do about it, I will let us sit down and look at the decisions we’ve made over the last several years. OK? I’ll look at it,” Jones said sharply during the segment (as quoted by ESPN). “Now if you think I’m interested on a damn phone call with you over the radio and sitting here and throwing all the good out with the dishwater, you’d have got to be smoking something over there this morning. I’m not. And I really don’t … and I don’t even want our listeners listening to me talk about it.”

Jones’ outburst didn’t stop there, as he further asserted his authority over the situation and grew visibly annoyed with the line of questioning. “That’s not your job or I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions, men. No, no. I’m not kidding.”

After the heated exchange, Jones offered a more measured take on the situation and the Cowboys’ future. “There will be one Super Bowl champion. What the others do wrong? There’s one Super Bowl champion,” Jones explained. “Now we want to be that champion, and I’m sure not throwing the towel in today because of what happened out there Sunday.”

But it’s clear that Sunday’s dominant victory by the Lions, combined with the ongoing struggles of his Cowboys, has Jones rattled. As Dallas enters their bye week, there’s plenty of time for Jones and his staff to reflect on what went wrong and attempt to cool off before their next challenge.

Whether the Cowboys can bounce back or not, one thing is for certain—Jerry Jones is feeling the pressure after the Lions' dismantling of his team.

Dan Campbell Says Lions May Not Be Done Adding Edge Rushers
