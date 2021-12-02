Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye has something to prove to himself vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions will be looking for their elusive first win of the season this Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. And for cornerback Amani Oruwariye, he’ll be looking for a bounce back game against their divisional opponent following a less than stellar result on October 10 at US Bank Stadium.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had himself an afternoon, racking up 124 yards on seven catches while being guarded by Oruwariye. And while the Lions cornerback doesn’t have anything to prove to Jefferson, he’ll have something to prove to himself this Sunday.

“I ain’t got nothing to prove to him or nobody,” Oruwariye said. “I’m proving it to myself, if anything. I don’t get into personal battles with nobody like that, I just go out there and make sure I’m trying to put my best foot forward for the team.”

Oruwariye is enjoying a productive season, tied for third in the NFL in interceptions and currently sitting in 10th place in Pro Bowl voting amongst players at his position.

